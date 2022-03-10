Andy Murray donates prize money to Ukrainian children

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has pledged to donate his 2022 prize money to help children in Ukraine.



Earlier, women's World number 18 Elina Svitolina announced she will donate all of her prize money directly to the Ukrainian war effort. Similarly, Ukrainian refugee and Lyon Open finalist Dayana Yastremska joined her compatriot and will do the same.



The British tennis star said he's working with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. Murray also highlighted how the war in Ukraine is disrupting children's schooling.



"I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF's humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine."