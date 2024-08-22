Another case filed against Sheikh Hasina, her aides in Bangladesh

A case was filed on Thursday, 22 August, against Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 46 others over the killing of a hawker in the national capital during the recent mass protests, taking the number of cases against her after her ouster to 45.

The case was filed in Ashulia Police Station following a court order, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

Md Mojibul Hossain, a relative of the victim, Shaon, filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Sultana. The court, after recording the statement of the complainant, asked the officer in charge of Ashulia Police Station to accept the matter as a first information report (FIR), the report said.

According to the case document, Shaon joined the anti-discrimination street protest on 4 July during which he got shot at and succumbed to his injuries the same day.