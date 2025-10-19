Anti-Trump protests erupt across US under banner of ‘No Kings’

The protest’s evocative theme draws inspiration from the anti-British uprisings that birthed the United States, a declaration against monarchy and absolutism, a reminder of the republic forged from the courage of citizens who refused to bow to kings.

Trump, unfazed, denied any regal ambitions. “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he told Fox Business TV, asserting that his critics misunderstood his intentions.

The demonstrations unfolded against the backdrop of a government shutdown, triggered by a standoff in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats demand the reinstatement of medical insurance and health programmes that Trump argues would cost more than $1.5 trillion, halting negotiations to fund the government temporarily.

Tensions flared further after Trump deployed federal forces to Democratic-run states and intensified enforcement against undocumented migrants. The protests also spotlighted his threats to assume control over law and order in certain cities, a move critics argue is unconstitutional.

In New York, Times Square teemed with tens of thousands of demonstrators, a river of voices and placards demanding accountability. On the West Coast, Los Angeles witnessed clashes between federal officials and demonstrators protesting immigration enforcement. In the heartland, Chicago — a focal point of Trump’s campaign against what he calls rampant crime — saw massive turnouts, with protesters confronting federal actions in the city and suburbs.

Across the nation, over 2,500 protests large and small are underway, from Washington D.C. to the smallest towns. Many carried angry slogans, yet others embraced satire and whimsy, donning costumes to lampoon the administration — a vivid reminder that in the United States, protest can be both fierce and creative.

As the streets pulse with the voices of citizens from all walks of life, the “No Kings” movement stands as a dramatic tableau of democracy in action: a nation asserting that power resides not in palaces or offices, but in the hearts and hands of its people.

