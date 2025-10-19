Anti-Trump protests erupt across US under banner of ‘No Kings’
Kamala Harris urges citizens to “join your neighbours in peaceful protest at a No Kings event… to express our voice”
From the Atlantic shores to the Pacific waves, from the snowy North to the sun-drenched South, hundreds of thousands of Americans poured into streets under the banner of “No Kings”, voicing their alarm at what they perceive as a drift toward authoritarian rule under President Donald Trump.
The nationwide demonstration, sponsored by the Democratic Party and supported by organisations like the American Civil Liberties Union, the Human Rights Campaign, and several trade unions including teachers’ associations, marked the second major “No Kings” protest since June — this time swelling with even larger crowds.
Kamala Harris, the former vice-presidential candidate who lost to Trump, sounded the clarion call on X, urging citizens to “join your neighbours in peaceful protest at a No Kings event… to express our voice.” Her words echoed the enduring principle that, in America, “the power is with the people.”
The protest’s evocative theme draws inspiration from the anti-British uprisings that birthed the United States, a declaration against monarchy and absolutism, a reminder of the republic forged from the courage of citizens who refused to bow to kings.
Trump, unfazed, denied any regal ambitions. “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he told Fox Business TV, asserting that his critics misunderstood his intentions.
The demonstrations unfolded against the backdrop of a government shutdown, triggered by a standoff in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats demand the reinstatement of medical insurance and health programmes that Trump argues would cost more than $1.5 trillion, halting negotiations to fund the government temporarily.
Tensions flared further after Trump deployed federal forces to Democratic-run states and intensified enforcement against undocumented migrants. The protests also spotlighted his threats to assume control over law and order in certain cities, a move critics argue is unconstitutional.
In New York, Times Square teemed with tens of thousands of demonstrators, a river of voices and placards demanding accountability. On the West Coast, Los Angeles witnessed clashes between federal officials and demonstrators protesting immigration enforcement. In the heartland, Chicago — a focal point of Trump’s campaign against what he calls rampant crime — saw massive turnouts, with protesters confronting federal actions in the city and suburbs.
Across the nation, over 2,500 protests large and small are underway, from Washington D.C. to the smallest towns. Many carried angry slogans, yet others embraced satire and whimsy, donning costumes to lampoon the administration — a vivid reminder that in the United States, protest can be both fierce and creative.
As the streets pulse with the voices of citizens from all walks of life, the “No Kings” movement stands as a dramatic tableau of democracy in action: a nation asserting that power resides not in palaces or offices, but in the hearts and hands of its people.
