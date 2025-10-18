‘Mauni Baba’: Congress takes dig at PM after Trump repeats Russian oil claim
US president claims his ‘good friend’ Narendra Modi assured India will cut Russian oil imports, says Jairam Ramesh
In a fresh volley of political rhetoric that blends international diplomacy with domestic critique, the Congress party on Saturday, 18 October, took a pointed swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of sudden silence whenever US President Donald Trump makes claims about India’s energy policies or military operations.
Congress general secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, ridiculed the prime minister, saying he transforms into a “Mauni Baba” — a silent ascetic — whenever Trump asserts that he halted Operation Sindoor or claims India is scaling back its imports of Russian oil.
“President Trump has once again stated that he has been assured by his ‘good friend’ that India will cut back on imports of Russian oil,” Ramesh wrote on X.
“But that good friend suddenly becomes a Mauni Baba whenever President Trump makes such declarations — first about Operation Sindoor, now about energy imports,” he added, highlighting what he sees as India’s submissive stance in the face of American assertions.
The Congress leader also tied the criticism to economic realities, pointing out that India’s trade deficit with China has surged to USD 54.4 billion in April-September 2025, up from USD 49.6 billion in the same period last year — signaling, in his view, the vulnerabilities of the current government’s foreign policy.
These remarks came on the heels of President Trump reiterating his claims that India will no longer purchase Russian crude, asserting that the country has already “de-escalated” and is “pulling back” from the arrangement — a claim India has consistently countered.
Responding to Trump’s assertions, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India’s energy policies are guided entirely by national interest, designed to protect Indian consumers amidst volatile global markets. He also noted that New Delhi is broad-basing and diversifying energy sourcing, while simultaneously seeking to expand energy ties with the United States.
The Congress has gone further, accusing Modi of being “frightened” of Trump, alleging that the Prime Minister appears to have outsourced key decisions to America. Party leaders have called the government’s foreign policy “completely collapsed,” demanding that the Centre take opposition leaders into confidence, either through an all-party meeting or one-on-one consultations.
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have already been strained following Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude. India, in response, described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
This latest political volley underscores a growing tension at the crossroads of international diplomacy, trade, and domestic political theater, with the Congress framing the Modi government as reactive rather than proactive, and increasingly beholden to foreign pressures in matters of national interest.
With PTI inputs