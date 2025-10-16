China says Russian oil imports ‘legitimate’, warns US of 'firm counter measures'

China has defended its oil imports from Russia as legitimate and lawful, issuing a sharp warning to the United States that it will take "firm countermeasures" if Washington imposes unilateral sanctions that harm Beijing's interests.

The US approach amounts to “unilateral bullying and economic coercion”, severely undermining international trade rules and threatening global industrial and supply chain stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a media briefing.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s recent call for China to stop buying Russian oil — after Trump claimed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would cease its Russian crude purchases — Lin reaffirmed China's objective and fair position on the Ukraine crisis, stating, “China's normal trade and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate and lawful.”

Trump told reporters in Washington that the US was “not happy” about India’s Russian crude imports, which he said help fund Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. “Modi assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he asserted.

Lin accused the US of directing undue pressure at China and strongly opposed the imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdiction over China’s trade policies. “If China's legitimate rights and interests are harmed, we will take firm countermeasures to safeguard our sovereignty, development, and security interests,” he warned.