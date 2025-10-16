Modi assures India will halt Russian oil, calls it a ‘big step’: Donald Trump

In a striking diplomatic revelation, US President Donald Trump has claimed that his “friend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has assured him that India will halt its purchases of Russian oil — a move the former US leader hailed as a “big step” in applying pressure on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday, 15 October, Trump expressed clear dissatisfaction with India’s continued procurement of Russian crude, emphasising that such purchases have, in his view, helped finance Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship… but we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that let Russia continue this ridiculous war where they’ve lost a million and a half people,” Trump remarked.

Trump further clarified that while India may not be able to cease imports immediately, the process is now underway. “He (Modi) has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. It’s started… It’s a little bit of a process, but it’s going to be over soon,” he said, stressing that the US aims primarily to use financial pressure to compel Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine.