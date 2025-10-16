Modi assures India will halt Russian oil, calls it a ‘big step’: Donald Trump
Trump suggests that once the war concludes, India may resume energy trade with Russia
In a striking diplomatic revelation, US President Donald Trump has claimed that his “friend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has assured him that India will halt its purchases of Russian oil — a move the former US leader hailed as a “big step” in applying pressure on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday, 15 October, Trump expressed clear dissatisfaction with India’s continued procurement of Russian crude, emphasising that such purchases have, in his view, helped finance Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.
“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship… but we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that let Russia continue this ridiculous war where they’ve lost a million and a half people,” Trump remarked.
Trump further clarified that while India may not be able to cease imports immediately, the process is now underway. “He (Modi) has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. It’s started… It’s a little bit of a process, but it’s going to be over soon,” he said, stressing that the US aims primarily to use financial pressure to compel Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine.
India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, ranks second only to China in Russian fossil fuel purchases, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Traditionally dependent on Middle Eastern oil, India significantly increased its Russian imports after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, taking advantage of steep discounts amid Western sanctions and reduced European demand. Consequently, Russian crude surged from under 1 per cent to nearly 40 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports within a short span.
Trump suggested that once the war concludes, India could resume energy trade with Russia. “If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier, and they assured me they will not be buying oil from Russia… And they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over,” he said.
The US president lavished praise on Modi’s leadership, describing him as “a great man” and emphasizing their personal rapport. “He loves Trump… I don’t want you to take the word love any differently… I don’t want to destroy his political career,” Trump added, marveling at Modi’s longevity and consistency in India’s complex political landscape.
Meanwhile, New Delhi has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s claims. Indian officials have long maintained that energy imports are driven by national energy security and affordability, and that India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains “independent and balanced.”
Bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi have been under severe strain, exacerbated by Trump’s doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude. India has condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
In a sign of ongoing diplomatic engagement, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor visited New Delhi last week, meeting Prime Minister Modi as well as external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Gor reaffirmed that the United States “values” its relationship with India, even amid the current tensions over energy trade and sanctions.
