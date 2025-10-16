Narendra Modi is ‘frightened’ of Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi
Trump has claimed 51 times across five countries that he pressured India to stop Operation Sindoor, yet PM Modi stayed silent, says Ramesh
In a striking salvo on Thursday, 16 October, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “frightened” of US President Donald Trump, alleging that the Indian premier has ceded key decisions to Washington. Gandhi’s critique comes in the wake of Trump’s recent claim that his “friend” Modi assured him that India would cease purchasing Russian oil — a move the former US President hailed as a significant step in pressuring Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
“PM Modi is frightened of Trump. He allows the American leader to decide and announce that India will halt Russian oil imports. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Cancelled the Finance Minister’s visit to the US. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn’t contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.
The charge was echoed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who lambasted the government for its silence and perceived subservience. “At 5:37 pm IST on 10 May 2025, US secretary of state Marco Rubio was the first to declare that India has halted Operation Sindoor.
Subsequently, President Trump has claimed on 51 occasions across five countries that he intervened using tariffs and trade pressure to stop Operation Sindoor. Yet our Prime Minister remained silent,” Ramesh said.
Ramesh further contended, “Now President Trump has announced that Mr. Modi has assured him India will not import oil from Russia. It appears that key decisions of the nation have been outsourced to America. The vaunted 56-inch chest has shrunk and shriveled.”
Trump, speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday, reiterated his displeasure over India’s Russian crude purchases. “He is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... but we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that helped Russia continue this ridiculous war where they’ve lost over a million lives,” the former US President said. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”
India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, ranks as the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels after China. Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern crude, India’s imports from Russia surged dramatically after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, jumping from less than 1% to nearly 40 per cent of its total crude imports, driven by steep discounts and a disrupted European market.
New Delhi, however, maintains that its energy purchases are guided by national energy security and affordability, asserting that its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains independent, balanced, and rooted in strategic pragmatism.
With PTI inputs
