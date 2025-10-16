Narendra Modi is ‘frightened’ of Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi

Subsequently, President Trump has claimed on 51 occasions across five countries that he intervened using tariffs and trade pressure to stop Operation Sindoor. Yet our Prime Minister remained silent,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh further contended, “Now President Trump has announced that Mr. Modi has assured him India will not import oil from Russia. It appears that key decisions of the nation have been outsourced to America. The vaunted 56-inch chest has shrunk and shriveled.”

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday, reiterated his displeasure over India’s Russian crude purchases. “He is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... but we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that helped Russia continue this ridiculous war where they’ve lost over a million lives,” the former US President said. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, ranks as the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels after China. Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern crude, India’s imports from Russia surged dramatically after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, jumping from less than 1% to nearly 40 per cent of its total crude imports, driven by steep discounts and a disrupted European market.

New Delhi, however, maintains that its energy purchases are guided by national energy security and affordability, asserting that its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains independent, balanced, and rooted in strategic pragmatism.

With PTI inputs