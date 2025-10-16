Bihar polls: Congress sets the ball rolling, starts announcing candidates

In a surprise political gambit, the Congress on Wednesday night, 15 October, began unveiling its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections — even before sealing the seat-sharing pact with its Mahagathbandhan allies.

The announcements, made through the party’s Bihar unit on X, came cascading in one after another, with state Congress president Rajesh Ram leading the charge as the nominee from the Kutumba constituency. Photographs accompanying the posts showed jubilant candidates receiving their party nomination certificates — a digital roll call of confidence even as alliance negotiations lingered in Delhi’s corridors of power.

Talks between the Congress and its allies, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are still underway, with no formal seat-sharing arrangement yet inked or announced. The bold move came on a day when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from the Raghopur seat, setting the stage for a heated contest as Bihar inches closer to polling day.