Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor says won’t contest Bihar elections

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has claimed that he will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, citing the party’s broader interests as the reason behind the decision.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kishor, who is widely known as a political strategist, said that winning fewer than 150 seats would be considered a setback for his party. “A strong performance in Bihar could have far-reaching implications across national politics. It has the potential to shift the political compass of the country,” he added.

The Bihar elections are scheduled to take place in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with the counting of votes set for 14 November.

Kishor explained that the party has chosen to field another candidate from Raghopur, where he would have contested against Tejashwi Yadav. “Had I stood for election, it would have distracted me from crucial organisational work. This decision has been made in the larger interest of the party,” he said.