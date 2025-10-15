Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor says won’t contest Bihar elections
Cites party’s broader interests as the reason behind the decision
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has claimed that he will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, citing the party’s broader interests as the reason behind the decision.
In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kishor, who is widely known as a political strategist, said that winning fewer than 150 seats would be considered a setback for his party. “A strong performance in Bihar could have far-reaching implications across national politics. It has the potential to shift the political compass of the country,” he added.
The Bihar elections are scheduled to take place in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with the counting of votes set for 14 November.
Kishor explained that the party has chosen to field another candidate from Raghopur, where he would have contested against Tejashwi Yadav. “Had I stood for election, it would have distracted me from crucial organisational work. This decision has been made in the larger interest of the party,” he said.
Speaking about his party’s electoral prospects, the 48-year-old leader expressed confidence in a decisive outcome. “We will either achieve a substantial victory or face a major setback. I have always maintained that our tally will either be below ten seats or exceed 150. There is no middle ground,” he said.
When asked about potential post-poll alliances in the event of a hung assembly, Kishor dismissed the possibility of a fractured mandate, suggesting that a clear outcome is more likely.
He added, “A tally below 150, whether it is 120 or 130, would be a defeat in my view. A strong mandate would enable us to transform Bihar and position it among the ten most advanced states in India. Should we fall short, it would indicate that public confidence is lacking, and we must continue our engagement with politics at the grassroots level.”
With PTI Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines