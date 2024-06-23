Bihar: Is Prashant Kishor really a ‘Gandhian’ on a mission?

Judging by the large number of cars parked outside the relatively new Bapu Bhavan in Patna, the state capital of Bihar, it appeared to be an important event.

It was nothing more, nothing less than a conclave recently hosted by Jan Suraaj, the organisation founded by election strategist Prashant Kishor in 2021–22, which he plans to turn into a full-fledged political party on 2 October 2024.

The Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor declared on TV in the first week of June, would form the government in Bihar next year. This announcement was lost in the excitement of (erroneous) exit polls that forecast a landslide victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha. It’s only now that Bihar is waking up to the man and his mission.

Claiming to be a Gandhian inspired by the freedom struggle, Kishor had launched his padayatra from Champaran almost two years ago. Addressing the conclave in Patna, he said, “You may have heard on TV that nobody backed by Prashant Kishor has ever been defeated electorally. In next year’s election, I have decided to back the people of Bihar, not any political leader or party. This time, too, I will not let you down. Next year, you will be the winner.”

His timing cannot be faulted. He senses a political vacuum in the state with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar’s 35-year-old dominance about to end.

Both leaders are at the fag end of their political careers. None of the other political parties, namely the BJP, Congress or the Left, have leaders who can fill their shoes.