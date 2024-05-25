Prashant Kishor’s ‘other’ claim: forming government in Bihar next year

These days, election strategist Prashant Kishor is often asked how he reached the conclusion that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is returning to power, especially after his meltdown when, in a video interview, host Karan Thapar pointed out that PK's predictions had been proved wrong in the Himachal Pradesh and Telangana Assembly elections.

Nobody, however, is asking him on what basis he has claimed that Jan Suraaj, the party which he founded with others two-and-a-half years ago, will form the government on its own post-2025 Assembly elections in Bihar, a claim PK made to not just Karan Thapar, but also India Today.

While his assessment that Narendra Modi was returning to power for the third time, possibly with an even higher number of seats, hogged the headlines, his claim about his outfit forming a government on its own next year has not received the attention it deserves.

He did not specify who the chief minister would be, but rejected outright the idea of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav succeeding the incumbent Nitish Kumar; nor did he clarify whether he himself would be content to remain kingmaker or intended to be king.

While predicting a BJP victory in the Lok Sabha elections, he claimed he was basing his observations on his experience of politics, and common sense; or as a self-appointed and ambitious poll strategist, as his critics put it. However, when he claimed that his outfit would win the Bihar Assembly election due in October-November 2025, he was clearly speaking as an interested party. With politicians often making tall claims, it came as no surprise that his claim found no takers even in friendly media.

As the founder of Jan Suraaj, which has never contested an election, how can he so boldly claim that his party will win the elections in just about 17 months from now? Many seasoned politicians with far greater experience have paid the price for misplaced overconfidence.