Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Belfast after Sudanese man charged in knife attack
Hundreds of demonstrators, many wearing masks, gather at several locations across the city, setting a bus and multiple cars ablaze
Violence erupted across Belfast on Tuesday night as anti-immigrant protesters torched vehicles and buildings following the arrest and charging of a Sudanese national over a brutal knife attack that left a man seriously injured.
Hundreds of demonstrators, many wearing masks, gathered at several locations across the city, setting a bus and multiple cars ablaze. A building near the city centre was also set on fire after protesters reportedly ignited rubbish bins and hurled petrol bombs. Similar crowds assembled in nearby Antrim as tensions spread beyond Belfast.
The unrest followed a knife attack in north Belfast late on Monday in which a man in his 40s suffered severe eye injuries and slash wounds to his face and back. Police said a kitchen knife recovered at the scene was used in the assault.
The suspect, a 30-year-old Sudanese man whose identity has not been disclosed, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and making threats to kill. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Footage of the attack showed members of the public intervening to stop the assailant before police arrived, with senior officers crediting bystanders with saving the victim's life.
Northern Ireland assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson described the disorder as a “critical incident” and appealed for calm.
“I understand that last night’s attempted murder will leave people feeling a range of emotions, from fear to anger,” Henderson said. “I appeal for calm and the safety of all of our communities in response to this.”
Northern Ireland first minister Michelle O'Neill strongly condemned the violence.
“Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice,” she wrote on X. “Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur. There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks.”
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the knife attack as “horrific” and “sickening” while denouncing the subsequent street violence. “I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets,” he said, as Downing Street called for calm and urged the public to allow police to conduct their investigation.
As questions mounted over the suspect’s immigration status, Northern Ireland chief constable Jon Boutcher revealed that the man was living in the UK on a five-year visa granted in September 2023. According to police, he is believed to have travelled from Sudan through Paris and Dublin before seeking asylum in Belfast.
“There is no trace of this suspect on any of our national security databases, and he was not known to the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” Boutcher said.
The incident has reignited debate over immigration in the UK, with political figures including Gavin Robinson calling for tighter immigration controls. Anti-immigration campaigners also demanded further details about the suspect.
However, Northern Ireland’s main political leaders issued a joint statement condemning both the knife attack and the subsequent unrest, describing the assault as “horrific” and warning that violence and disorder would only further harm local communities.
Police have stressed that the knife attack is not being treated as a terrorism-related incident, while investigations into both the assault and the ensuing riots continue.
With agency inputs
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