Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Belfast after Sudanese man charged in knife attack

Violence erupted across Belfast on Tuesday night as anti-immigrant protesters torched vehicles and buildings following the arrest and charging of a Sudanese national over a brutal knife attack that left a man seriously injured.

Hundreds of demonstrators, many wearing masks, gathered at several locations across the city, setting a bus and multiple cars ablaze. A building near the city centre was also set on fire after protesters reportedly ignited rubbish bins and hurled petrol bombs. Similar crowds assembled in nearby Antrim as tensions spread beyond Belfast.

The unrest followed a knife attack in north Belfast late on Monday in which a man in his 40s suffered severe eye injuries and slash wounds to his face and back. Police said a kitchen knife recovered at the scene was used in the assault.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Sudanese man whose identity has not been disclosed, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and making threats to kill. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Footage of the attack showed members of the public intervening to stop the assailant before police arrived, with senior officers crediting bystanders with saving the victim's life.