Five stabbed at New York Penn Station amid fresh US violence

Officials urged commuters to avoid the area as the incident caused significant disruptions, including traffic delays, road closures and interruptions to public transportation services.

Penn Station, widely regarded as the busiest rail hub in the Western Hemisphere, serves more than 600,000 passengers daily and is a critical transportation gateway for New York City and the surrounding region.

The stabbing came amid a series of violent incidents reported across the United States over recent days.

In Ohio, at least 12 people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo on Saturday evening. Two victims were reported to be in critical condition.

Police responding to reports of gunfire near the community festival discovered multiple victims and transported the injured to hospitals for treatment. Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said preliminary information suggested at least two individuals may have exchanged gunfire.

"It appeared there were at least two people who were probably shooting at each other," Heffernan said, adding that investigators were still searching for suspects and advising residents to avoid the area.

The Old West End Festival is a popular two-day community event featuring live music, food vendors, shopping and historic home tours.

Earlier in the week, a teenager was killed and three others wounded in a shooting that broke out in the parking lot following a high school graduation ceremony in Northern California.

The incidents have renewed concerns about public safety and violent crime in crowded public spaces across the United States, with investigations continuing in all three cases.

With IANS inputs