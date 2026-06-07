Mass shooting near US Ohio festival leaves 12 injured, two critical
Shooting occurs near popular Old West End Festival, a two-day community event featuring live music, food stalls, shopping and historic house tours
At least 12 people were injured, including two critically, in a mass shooting near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, prompting a major police manhunt and renewed concerns over gun violence in the United States.
The shooting occurred near the popular Old West End Festival, a two-day community event featuring live music, food stalls, shopping and historic house tours.
Officers from the Toledo Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 5:37 pm local time and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Toledo deputy police chief Joe Heffernan said preliminary investigations suggest the violence may have stemmed from an exchange of gunfire between rival individuals.
“It appears there were at least two people who were probably shooting at each other,” Heffernan said, adding that investigators are still searching for the suspects and have urged residents to avoid the area.
Authorities have not yet released details about the victims or announced any arrests. Police are examining evidence from the scene and reviewing surveillance footage as part of the investigation.
The shooting is the latest in a string of gun-related incidents across the United States. Earlier this week, a teenager was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in California.
The Toledo incident has once again highlighted concerns about public safety at community gatherings, with investigators working to determine what triggered the exchange of gunfire and whether additional suspects were involved.
Police have appealed to witnesses and anyone with information to come forward as the search for those responsible continues.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines