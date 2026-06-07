Mass shooting near US Ohio festival leaves 12 injured, two critical

At least 12 people were injured, including two critically, in a mass shooting near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, prompting a major police manhunt and renewed concerns over gun violence in the United States.

The shooting occurred near the popular Old West End Festival, a two-day community event featuring live music, food stalls, shopping and historic house tours.

Officers from the Toledo Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 5:37 pm local time and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Toledo deputy police chief Joe Heffernan said preliminary investigations suggest the violence may have stemmed from an exchange of gunfire between rival individuals.