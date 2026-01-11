Minneapolis erupts after ICE shooting, protests across US demand answers

Tens of thousands of people marched through Minneapolis on Saturday (US time) in biting winter winds to denounce the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. The killing — and sharply conflicting accounts from state Democrats and the Trump administration — has become a rallying point for more than 1,000 protests planned across the country this weekend against the federal deportation drive.

Led by Indigenous Mexican dancers, demonstrators moved through the city towards the residential street where Good was shot in her car on Wednesday, 7 January. Police estimated turnout in the “tens of thousands” as per a Reuters report, a show of force that saw marchers chanting Good’s name alongside slogans such as 'Abolish ICE' and 'No justice, no peace — get ICE off our streets'.

“I’m insanely angry, completely heartbroken and devastated,” Ellison Montgomery (30), one of many protesters who described shock that a local immigrant-rights volunteer had been killed by an enforcement agent, told Reuters.

Minnesota officials have called the shooting unjustified, pointing to a bystander video they say shows Good’s car turning away from the armed agent when he opened fire. The US homeland security department (DHS), which oversees ICE, claims the officer acted in self-defence, alleging Good had driven towards him after another agent ordered her out of the vehicle. Good was known locally for documenting ICE operations in Minneapolis.