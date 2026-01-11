How America is throwing it all away

There is much to admire about America, and quite a lot to dislike. The thing to admire most is how it is both able to attract many of the world’s most talented people, and is open to having them over.

Some 15 per cent of the US population is foreign-born, including 50 lakh Indians, and this is actually a great asset. A nation, say India, spends resources in raising and educating a child, feeding them, sheltering them, clothing them. The child goes to the best state institutions, subsidised by Indians, only to then, in their 20s, move permanently to the United States.

American corporations like Microsoft, Google and Tesla and its universities benefit from the value added by such individuals from abroad to their workforce. The investment was all made here; the return on investment in fulfilled there.

This ability of America’s is to some extent replicated in Europe, but it does not exist in nations like China or India. We neither attract external talent, nor do we want it. If we are honest, almost all of us who can move abroad do so and the numbers prove it. Today, America is putting an end to this and is so intent that it is okay with the murdering of its own citizens by the ICE militia hunting immigrants. This was not expected by those who admired the US.

On the other hand, those who are aware of the United States’ conduct in the world, particularly after World War II, have always found much to dislike. Its endless interventions in Asia, Africa, Latin America and even Europe have harmed hundreds of millions of people. This has always been the case right from the Korean War in the 1950s to Serbia in the 1990s and then of course the post 9/11 adventurism.