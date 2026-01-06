Denmark warns US attack will end NATO as Trump renews Greenland threat
PM Mette Frederiksen says strike on Greenland would shatter post-war security order; EU, Nordic states back Copenhagen as tensions rise
Denmark on Monday warned that any military action by the United States against a Nato ally would mark the end of both the alliance and the post-Second World War security architecture, after President Donald Trump again suggested the US could move to take control of Greenland.
Fresh from ordering a military operation in Venezuela, Trump said on Sunday that the United States needed Greenland “very badly”, reviving fears in Europe of a possible US intervention in the strategically located island, which is a former Danish colony and remains part of the Danish kingdom. While Greenland enjoys broad autonomy, its foreign and security policy continues to be handled by Copenhagen.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that a US attack on any NATO country would destroy the foundations of Western security.
“If the United States decides to militarily attack another Nato country, then everything would stop — that includes Nato and therefore post-second world war security,” Frederiksen told Danish television network TV2.
Greenland’s importance to Washington stems from its strategic location between Europe and North America, making it central to the US ballistic missile defence system, as well as its vast mineral resources, which align with US efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains.
Strong pushback from Greenland and Denmark
Frederiksen’s warning followed unusually blunt remarks by Greenland’s prime minister Jens‑Frederik Nielsen, who urged Trump to abandon what he called “fantasies about annexation”.
“Threats, pressure and talk of annexation have no place between friends,” Nielsen said in a social media post, describing US rhetoric as “completely and utterly unacceptable”. “Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more innuendo. No more fantasies about annexation.”
Speaking later in Nuuk, Nielsen sought to calm fears of an imminent takeover but rejected comparisons with recent US actions in Venezuela.
“We are not in the situation where we are thinking that a takeover of the country might happen overnight,” he said. “You cannot compare Greenland to Venezuela. We are a democratic country.”
Frederiksen said Denmark was doing everything possible to prevent any attack on Greenland and accused Washington of applying “unacceptable pressure”.
“You cannot go in and take over part of another country’s territory,” she told Danish broadcaster DR. “If the US chooses to attack another Nato country, everything will stop.”
She added that she had been clear with Trump, both publicly and privately, about Denmark’s position and said Greenland had repeatedly stated that it did not want to become part of the United States.
EU and allies close ranks
The standoff has drawn strong backing for Denmark and Greenland from across Europe. The European Union said it would not waver in defending the principle of territorial integrity, especially when a member state is involved.
“The EU will continue to uphold the principles of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders,” said Anitta Hipper. “These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.”
Nordic neighbours Sweden, Norway and Finland also expressed support. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said only Denmark and Greenland had the right to decide their future, while leaders in the UK and Germany echoed that stance.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Greenland’s future must be determined by Greenland and Denmark alone, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested Nato could consider strengthening the island’s protection.
Trump doubles down
Trump, who last year refused to rule out military action to secure Greenland, has renewed his rhetoric in recent days. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said he would revisit the issue “in 20 days” and mocked Danish defence capabilities.
“Right now, Greenland is full of Chinese and Russian ships everywhere. We need Greenland for national security reasons. Denmark will not be able to handle the task,” Trump said.
His comments came against the backdrop of growing tensions in the Arctic, where the US, China and Russia are increasingly competing for access to minerals and strategic routes as ice melts due to climate change.
While some voices in Greenland have downplayed the threat, others urged caution. Aaja Chemnitz, a member of the Danish parliament from Greenland, said that although she did not believe an invasion was imminent, the situation was deeply concerning.
“We should hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Chemnitz said, calling Trump’s latest remarks the most serious yet and warning that they signalled the emergence of a “new world order”.
She added that Greenland’s future must be decided by its own people. “I understand that he might be interested in having Greenland, but Greenland is not interested in being part of the US,” she said.
The crisis has intensified pressure on Frederiksen’s government, which faces a general election this year, to outline more concrete contingency plans for how Denmark would respond if Greenland were threatened.
As diplomatic tensions rise, European leaders have warned that any move against Greenland would not only destabilise the Arctic but also strike at the heart of the NATO alliance and the international security system that has governed relations between Western powers since 1945.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines