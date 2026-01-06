Denmark warns US attack will end NATO as Trump renews Greenland threat

Denmark on Monday warned that any military action by the United States against a Nato ally would mark the end of both the alliance and the post-Second World War security architecture, after President Donald Trump again suggested the US could move to take control of Greenland.

Fresh from ordering a military operation in Venezuela, Trump said on Sunday that the United States needed Greenland “very badly”, reviving fears in Europe of a possible US intervention in the strategically located island, which is a former Danish colony and remains part of the Danish kingdom. While Greenland enjoys broad autonomy, its foreign and security policy continues to be handled by Copenhagen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that a US attack on any NATO country would destroy the foundations of Western security.

“If the United States decides to militarily attack another Nato country, then everything would stop — that includes Nato and therefore post-second world war security,” Frederiksen told Danish television network TV2.

Greenland’s importance to Washington stems from its strategic location between Europe and North America, making it central to the US ballistic missile defence system, as well as its vast mineral resources, which align with US efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains.

Strong pushback from Greenland and Denmark

Frederiksen’s warning followed unusually blunt remarks by Greenland’s prime minister Jens‑Frederik Nielsen, who urged Trump to abandon what he called “fantasies about annexation”.

“Threats, pressure and talk of annexation have no place between friends,” Nielsen said in a social media post, describing US rhetoric as “completely and utterly unacceptable”. “Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more innuendo. No more fantasies about annexation.”

Speaking later in Nuuk, Nielsen sought to calm fears of an imminent takeover but rejected comparisons with recent US actions in Venezuela.

“We are not in the situation where we are thinking that a takeover of the country might happen overnight,” he said. “You cannot compare Greenland to Venezuela. We are a democratic country.”

Frederiksen said Denmark was doing everything possible to prevent any attack on Greenland and accused Washington of applying “unacceptable pressure”.

“You cannot go in and take over part of another country’s territory,” she told Danish broadcaster DR. “If the US chooses to attack another Nato country, everything will stop.”

She added that she had been clear with Trump, both publicly and privately, about Denmark’s position and said Greenland had repeatedly stated that it did not want to become part of the United States.