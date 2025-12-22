Unnamed NATO intelligence suspects Russian plan to counter Starlink with anti-satellite weapon

Two unnamed intelligence services from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) member countries suspect that Russia is developing a new anti-satellite weapon aimed at Starlink, the satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, according to intelligence findings cited by AP (The Associated Press).

The findings have their backers and critics alike as they don't name the intelligence services or the governments they report to.

The findings indicate that the proposed system — described as a “zone-effect” weapon — would seek to undermine Western space capabilities that have played a key role in supporting Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing war.

What the suspected system would do

According to the intelligence assessments seen by AP, the weapon would not rely on a single intercept strike but on dispersing debris across orbital zones:

Release hundreds of thousands of high-density pellets, possibly from formations of small satellites yet to be launched

Create destructive clouds of shrapnel capable of disabling or damaging multiple satellites simultaneously

Target low-Earth orbits heavily used by Starlink, while risking collateral damage to other space systems

The intelligence could not be independently verified, and the services involved were not identified.

Analysts express scepticism

Several space security analysts who have not seen the intelligence findings questioned whether such a weapon would be practical or strategically viable. They argued that any system generating widespread orbital debris would pose serious risks to all space-faring nations, including Russia and its ally China.

Victoria Samson, a space security specialist at the Secure World Foundation, said she would be surprised if Russia deployed such a weapon, noting that it could trigger uncontrollable chaos in orbit and damage satellites essential for communications, defence and economic activity.