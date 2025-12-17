Putin warns Russia will expand military gains in Ukraine if peace talks fail

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that Moscow would seek to extend its territorial gains in Ukraine if Kyiv and its Western allies reject Russia’s conditions in ongoing peace efforts, underlining that the Kremlin remains prepared to pursue its objectives by military means.

Speaking at an annual meeting with senior military officers, Putin said Russia would prefer to achieve its goals through diplomacy and “eliminate the root causes of the conflict”, but issued a stark warning if talks fail.

“If the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means,” he said.

The remarks come amid a renewed diplomatic push led by US President Donald Trump to end nearly four years of fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Yesterday, Trump said a deal to end the Ukraine war is “closer than ever” after high-level talks in Berlin, though key disagreements persist. Negotiations involving the US, Ukraine and European leaders focused on security guarantees and territorial issues, which remain unresolved. European leaders backed robust, US-supported security arrangements for Ukraine, short of NATO membership.

However, negotiations have been complicated by sharply conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin claimed that Russian forces have seized and are firmly holding the “strategic initiative” along the entire front line, and said Moscow would expand a “buffer security zone” along the Russian border. He also asserted that Russia’s troops are now “battle-hardened” and unmatched in combat experience.

Ukraine and its Western allies reject Moscow’s claims, describing Russia’s actions as a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and an unprovoked act of aggression.