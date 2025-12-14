Zelenskyy offers to drop NATO bid, but rejects US push to cede territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signalled on Sunday that Kyiv was prepared to abandon its long-standing ambition of joining NATO if the West offered robust security guarantees, but firmly rejected US suggestions that Ukraine should surrender territory to Russia, as he arrived in Berlin for talks aimed at ending the war.

Zelenskyy reached the German Chancellery ahead of meetings with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, part of a wider round of discussions in Berlin involving Ukrainian, American and European officials.

Speaking to reporters in audio messages shared via a WhatsApp group ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy said since the United States and several European countries had ruled out Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Kyiv expected alternative assurances comparable to those enjoyed by alliance members.

“These security guarantees are an opportunity to prevent another wave of Russian aggression,” he said. “And this is already a compromise on our part.”

He stressed that any such guarantees would have to be legally binding and backed by the US Congress. Zelenskyy said he was awaiting feedback from his delegation following talks between Ukrainian and American military officials in Stuttgart, Germany.

Later on Sunday, he was also due to hold separate meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and, potentially, other European leaders.

Washington has spent months trying to balance the demands of both sides as Trump pushes for a rapid end to Russia’s invasion and has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress. Efforts to identify workable compromises, however, have repeatedly stumbled over fundamental disputes, particularly over territory in eastern Ukraine, including the largely Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

One of Moscow’s core demands is that Ukraine pull its forces out of the parts of Donetsk that remain under Kyiv’s control, a condition Zelenskyy has flatly rejected.