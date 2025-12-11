Zelenskyy rallies allies as Trump pushes for rapid Ukraine–Russia peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set on Thursday to convene urgent consultations with leaders and senior officials from roughly 30 nations backing Kyiv’s push for a just settlement to Russia’s invasion. The virtual meeting, informally termed the 'Coalition of the Willing', was expected to draw participation from the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, underscoring Europe’s deepening anxiety about the direction of the peace process.

Zelenskyy signalled that the talks had been pulled together at speed, as Kyiv races to avoid being cornered by US President Donald Trump’s insistence on a rapid end to the conflict. European governments, conscious that the outcome will shape the continent’s security architecture for decades, are attempting to insert themselves more forcefully into the diplomatic effort.

Trump, speaking on Wednesday, said he had spoken with European leaders “in pretty strong terms”, and reiterated his view that Zelenskyy “has to be realistic” about Kyiv’s position as discussions evolve around a peace plan that would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia. He offered no further detail.

The White House has previously floated a series of deadlines for Ukrainian acceptance of the plan — most recently ahead of Thanksgiving — all of which have passed without agreement.

Moscow, meanwhile, is trying to show it is engaging seriously with Trump’s initiative, keen to head off the threat of additional US sanctions. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the Kremlin had presented Washington with “additional proposals … concerning collective security guarantees,” which Russia argues must extend beyond Ukraine to the wider European theatre.