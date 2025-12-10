Ukraine can hold elections within months if security is ensured: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian officials are expected to present their latest peace proposals to United States negotiators on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed, as he attempted to rebut criticism from US President Donald Trump over Ukraine’s democratic credentials and its decision not to hold wartime elections.

Speaking to journalists late on Tuesday, Zelenskyy insisted he is “ready” to go to the polls and argued that Ukraine could organise a nationwide vote within as little as 60 to 90 days — but only if international partners can guarantee the security of voters amid continuing missile strikes and front-line fighting. He stressed that any election would require assistance from the US and likely European governments to ensure that polling stations could operate safely and that serving troops could cast ballots.

“To hold elections, two issues must be addressed: primarily, security — how to conduct them, how to do it under strikes, under missile attacks; and a question regarding our military — how they would vote,” he said. “And the second issue is the legislative framework required to ensure the legitimacy of elections.”

Under existing Ukrainian law, national elections cannot take place while martial law remains in force. Zelenskyy has repeatedly noted that almost 20 per cent of the country is still occupied by Russia and that civilian areas face regular bombardment, conditions that would complicate any attempt to run a credible ballot. He has nevertheless instructed MPs from his party to draft proposals enabling wartime voting without undermining the integrity of the process.