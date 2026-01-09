Trump signals control of Venezuelan oil reserves, drawing global attention

In a dramatic escalation of US–Venezuela tensions, President Donald Trump has characterized the United States’ bold intervention in Venezuela not as a short‑lived military incursion but as a sweeping geopolitical and economic turning point.

In the early hours of 3 January 2026, US forces launched a large‑scale military operation that struck multiple targets in Caracas and resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were then transported to the United States to face long‑standing US indictments on drug and weapons charges.

The Trump administration has framed the intervention as both a law‑enforcement action against narcotics trafficking and a strategic effort to unseat an authoritarian regime it accuses of corruption and undemocratic rule. Trump has repeatedly underscored the significance of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, arguing that restoring production and involving major American energy companies will benefit global markets and enhance US influence.