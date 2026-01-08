Donald Trump says Venezuela will buy only US-made goods under oil deal
President says Caracas will spend oil revenues on American products, calling it a strategic win for both countries
US President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela will use revenue from a newly brokered oil agreement to purchase exclusively American-made goods, describing the move as a strategic realignment and a boost for US industries.
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said he had been informed that Venezuela would spend money earned from the oil deal on “ONLY American Made Products”, including agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices, and equipment to help improve the South American country’s electricity grid and energy facilities.
Trump characterised the commitment as a major shift in Caracas’s economic orientation, suggesting that Venezuela was choosing the United States as its principal commercial partner after years of closer ties with other powers. He said the arrangement would benefit both Venezuelans and Americans, bolstering demand for US manufacturers, farmers and exporters.
The announcement comes amid Washington’s broader effort to assert control over Venezuelan oil exports following recent developments in the country, including the capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro and a series of US measures to direct Caracas’s oil revenues through mechanisms overseen by Washington.
Under the agreement, Venezuela is expected to send between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, with proceeds from its sale at market prices to be managed under US oversight. Trump has framed the purchases of American goods as a direct benefit to the US economy and a sign of deepening economic ties under the new oil framework.
The president described the decision as “a wise choice” for both nations, signalling a potential pivot in Venezuela’s longstanding trade relationships.
