Donald Trump says Venezuela will buy only US-made goods under oil deal

US President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela will use revenue from a newly brokered oil agreement to purchase exclusively American-made goods, describing the move as a strategic realignment and a boost for US industries.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said he had been informed that Venezuela would spend money earned from the oil deal on “ONLY American Made Products”, including agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices, and equipment to help improve the South American country’s electricity grid and energy facilities.

Trump characterised the commitment as a major shift in Caracas’s economic orientation, suggesting that Venezuela was choosing the United States as its principal commercial partner after years of closer ties with other powers. He said the arrangement would benefit both Venezuelans and Americans, bolstering demand for US manufacturers, farmers and exporters.