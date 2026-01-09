‘My morality, not international law’: Trump after Venezuela strike

United States President Donald Trump has played down the role of international law in shaping American foreign policy, saying his actions are guided primarily by his “own morality”, following the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said he did not require international law to restrain his actions, adding that whether he must abide by it “depends on what your definition of international law is”. He insisted that he was not seeking to harm people, even as his administration signalled a willingness to use military force to pursue US objectives abroad.

The remarks came days after US forces launched a surprise pre-dawn assault on Venezuela, with explosions reported in Caracas and at military installations across the country.

American troops subsequently took Maduro into custody, a move widely criticised by legal experts as a violation of the United Nations Charter, which bars the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of sovereign states.

In the immediate aftermath of the operation, Trump said the United States would effectively “run” Venezuela and tap its vast oil reserves. While Washington has stated it would work with interim President Delcy Rodríguez, senior officials have made it clear that US policy would be dictated to the new leadership.

Trump also warned of further military action if US demands were not met, publicly threatening severe consequences if Rodríguez failed to comply.