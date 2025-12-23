US VP Vance links Christian identity to American jobs, H1B visas

US vice-president J.D. Vance has wrapped the Trump administration’s tightening grip on H-1B visas in the language of faith, arguing that a “true” Christian politics must protect American jobs from foreign workers — an argument that lands most heavily on Indian professionals, who form the single largest group of H-1B applicants and recipients in the United States.

That context matters. From 15 December, the State Department began enhanced screening of H-1B and dependent H-4 visas, including checks of applicants’ social media profiles. The immediate fallout has been felt most sharply in India: visa interviews postponed by months, professionals stranded after travelling home for stamping, and employers scrambling to cope with unexpected absences.

Compounding the impact, the administration has announced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, a move critics say effectively prices out smaller firms and narrows the pipeline for overseas talent.

It was against this backdrop that Vance on Sunday addressed AmericaFest organised by Turning Point USA — the organisation founded by the late Charlie Kirk — offering a moral framework for the crackdown. “A true Christian politics, it cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family,” he said, arguing that such values must shape the government’s entire economic philosophy.

That philosophy, Vance suggested, naturally justifies penalising companies that outsource work or recruit abroad. “Why do we penalise corporations that ship American jobs overseas? Because we believe in the inherent dignity of human work,” he said, before turning squarely to visas. The administration, he added, has acted “without the help of Congress” to restrict H-1Bs because it is “wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world”.