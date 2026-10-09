Apartheid champion Navi Pillay is this year’s Nobel Peace prize winner

South African jurist of Indian origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a former UN human rights chief whose work helped shape international law on genocide and sexual violence, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Pillay’s remarkable journey began in the dusty streets of Durban, South Africa, under the oppressive system of apartheid. Born to Tamil parents on September 23, 1941, Pillay grew up in a family where education was highly valued despite financial struggles. Her father worked as a bus driver and took on multiple jobs, while her mother raised eight children. Her parents believed strongly that their daughters deserved just as much education as their sons—a belief that would shape Pillay’s extraordinary path.

As a young law student at the University of Natal, Pillay stumbled upon transcripts from the Nuremberg trials—a series of landmark prosecutions of Nazi war criminals after World War II. These documents ignited her passion, inspiring her with the ideal that the world could hold even the most powerful individuals to account for grave crimes.

In 1967, Pillay broke barriers by becoming the first woman of colour to open a law practice in South Africa’s Natal Province. Throughout the brutal apartheid years, she defended political detainees and anti-apartheid activists, boldly challenging practices such as torture and solitary confinement. Her efforts included helping political prisoners gain the right to legal counsel.

After apartheid officially ended, Pillay’s trailblazing career took an international turn. She became South Africa’s first woman of colour appointed as an acting judge on the high court, and soon after, in 1995, she was elected to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). Her time at the ICTR proved groundbreaking: she was a judge and later president of the tribunal that prosecuted those responsible for the horrific 1994 Rwandan genocide.

One of Pillay’s landmark achievements was her role in the trial of Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor convicted for genocide and crimes against humanity. This case set a historic precedent by recognising that rape and sexual violence could be acts of genocide—an angle largely ignored in previous war crime prosecutions. Pillay’s voice helped shape this groundbreaking legal understanding, profoundly influencing international human rights law.