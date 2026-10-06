Francis Halzen wins 2026 Physics Nobel for discovery of cosmic high-energy neutrinos

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Halzen, a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, laid the foundation for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, which uses glacial ice at the South Pole to detect neutrinos originating from the distant cosmos.

Neutrinos are extremely elusive particles that rarely interact with matter. Because high-energy cosmic neutrinos are also very rare, IceCube uses an enormous volume of ice to capture enough interactions for researchers to study them.

The observatory covers about one cubic kilometre of Antarctic ice and was completed in 2011. Researchers soon detected the first high-energy neutrinos and, a few years later, published the discovery of neutrinos that could be traced to sources far beyond the Solar System.

The discovery opened the search for the sources of these high-energy particles and established a new way of studying the universe.