Trump weaponises Nobel sour grapes in bid to 'control' Greenland

US President Donald Trump has added a fresh layer of petty to geopolitics, texting Norway’s prime minister that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of Peace” after not getting the Nobel Peace Prize — a grievance he then linked to his ambition for “Complete and Total Control of Greenland”.

The message, first reported by PBS and later passed among baffled European diplomats, was sent to Jonas Gahr Store as Washington strong-arms its closest allies over Trump’s fantasy of taking over the self-governing Arctic territory. The note complains that Norway “decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize”, and therefore Trump now feels liberated to act strictly in America’s interests — a justification that would have raised eyebrows even in more stable administrations.

Store confirmed receiving the text but politely declined to publish it, noting that Norway “fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark” and that Greenland is not, in fact, up for grabs. On the Nobel front, Store gently reminded Trump that the prize is awarded by an independent committee, not by the Norwegian government — a distinction the US president has repeatedly struggled with.

Adding to the farce, Venezuelan opposition leader and actual 2025 laureate María Corina Machado recently presented her Nobel medal to Trump during a visit — insisting she wanted to ‘share’ it with him.

Trump accepted, told supporters he planned to keep it, and posed for cameras, even as the Nobel Committee noted the medal is not transferable, revocable or shareable. European diplomats privately rolled their eyes, seeing the medal moment as yet more emotional tinder in an already combustible Greenland standoff.