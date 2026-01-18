UK PM Starmer protests Donald Trump’s ‘completely wrong’ Greenland tariffs
Ursula warns tariffs risk harming transatlantic ties and triggering a “dangerous downward spiral”, stressing sovereignty and territorial integrity
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on European countries opposing his pursuit of Greenland, calling the move “completely wrong”.
Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the United States would impose 10 per cent tariffs from February 1 on imports from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, potentially rising to 25 per cent until a deal over Greenland — an autonomous island in the Arctic — is reached.
“Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” Starmer said in a statement from 10 Downing Street. He added that Arctic security is a concern for all NATO allies and that applying tariffs on partners for pursuing collective security is “completely wrong.” Starmer said the UK will address the matter directly with the US administration.
French President Emmanuel Macron described Trump’s threat as “unacceptable”, while Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stressed that Europe “will not allow itself to be blackmailed”. Kristersson said Sweden is in intensive discussions with EU countries, Norway, and the UK to coordinate a joint response. Macron noted that Greenlanders and Danes have protested Trump’s attempt to force a takeover, emphasising that Europe would not be swayed by intimidation.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned that tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a “dangerous downward spiral”, reaffirming that territorial integrity and sovereignty are core principles of international law.
Trump’s threatened tariffs follow the participation of several European nations in a NATO training exercise in Greenland last week. In his Truth Social post, Trump insisted that “Denmark must give back” Greenland, claiming that “world peace is at stake.” He said his administration is “immediately open to negotiation,” but warned that tariffs would continue until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland”.
Next week, Trump is scheduled to meet Von der Leyen and other European leaders at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Greenland is expected to dominate discussions.
With PTI inputs
