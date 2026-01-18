UK PM Starmer protests Donald Trump’s ‘completely wrong’ Greenland tariffs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on European countries opposing his pursuit of Greenland, calling the move “completely wrong”.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the United States would impose 10 per cent tariffs from February 1 on imports from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, potentially rising to 25 per cent until a deal over Greenland — an autonomous island in the Arctic — is reached.

“Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” Starmer said in a statement from 10 Downing Street. He added that Arctic security is a concern for all NATO allies and that applying tariffs on partners for pursuing collective security is “completely wrong.” Starmer said the UK will address the matter directly with the US administration.