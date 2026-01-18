Emmanuel Macron rejects US tariff threats over Greenland as ‘unacceptable’
French president warns that Europe will respond in a united and coordinated manner if the measures are carried out
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned US tariff threats linked to Greenland as “unacceptable,” warning that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if the measures are carried out.
In a post on X, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to the sovereignty and independence of nations, saying this principle underpinned Paris’s decision to participate in a military exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland. “No intimidation or threat will influence us,” he wrote.
Macron was reacting to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday that Washington would impose a 10 per cent tariff from 1 February on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland. Trump also warned the levy would be raised to 25 per cent from early June unless the United States reaches a deal to purchase the territory, according to Xinhua news agency.
Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining authority over defence and foreign affairs. The United States already maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly voiced his desire to “obtain” Greenland, reviving a controversial proposal first aired during his earlier presidency.
Nordic leaders were quick to push back against the tariff threat, stressing that disagreements among allies should be resolved through dialogue rather than coercion.
Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was taken aback by the announcement and confirmed that Copenhagen was in close contact with the European Commission, according to Danish news agency Ritzau.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described the threat as “unacceptable” in comments to national news agency NTB, saying pressure and intimidation have no place among allies and reiterating Norway’s firm support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb echoed those concerns, warning that tariffs risk damaging transatlantic relations and could trigger a dangerous downward spiral, adding that issues between allies are best settled through discussion rather than pressure.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson went further, dismissing the move as “blackmail” and insisting Sweden “will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” while arguing that the issue should be addressed collectively at the European Union level.
With IANS inputs