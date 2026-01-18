Emmanuel Macron rejects US tariff threats over Greenland as ‘unacceptable’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned US tariff threats linked to Greenland as “unacceptable,” warning that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if the measures are carried out.

In a post on X, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to the sovereignty and independence of nations, saying this principle underpinned Paris’s decision to participate in a military exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland. “No intimidation or threat will influence us,” he wrote.

Macron was reacting to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday that Washington would impose a 10 per cent tariff from 1 February on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland. Trump also warned the levy would be raised to 25 per cent from early June unless the United States reaches a deal to purchase the territory, according to Xinhua news agency.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining authority over defence and foreign affairs. The United States already maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly voiced his desire to “obtain” Greenland, reviving a controversial proposal first aired during his earlier presidency.