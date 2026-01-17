Europe should remember that before Greenland there was, and is, a Gaza

Folks who know me are aware that I am no diplomat; the only piece of diplomacy I know is that one should take a quick, and long, walk in the forest if one has forgotten to wish the wife on one's wedding anniversary.

But even such a geo-politically challenged individual can figure out what is happening today in the year 1AT (After Trump): the new global order looks like a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean, with Western 'leaders' being made to walk the plank by a Captain Barbossa in the White House. And guess what? I'm happy about it all, because they deserve it.

One strategically placed, massive lump of ice in the Arctic has exposed the leaders of the countries of Western Europe, or the European Union, for the cynical hypocrites, racists, spineless transactionalists and colonists that they really are.

Trump's threats and moves on "acquiring" Greenland (something he has coveted since his first term) have the Melonis, Starmers, Macrons, Freidrich Merzs and Von der Leyens now running around like headless chickens, screaming that the global "rules-based order" is in danger and that Trump cannot violate the territorial sovereignty of another country.

But that is exactly what all these morally defunct charlatans have been doing for the last three years in their fawning support for the genocide being waged daily in Palestine by the USA and Israel.

The USA has always been a predatory state — remember the 'war against Communism' in Vietnam, Bay of Pigs in Cuba, the toppling of Patrice Lumumba in the Congo (1960), the coup against Mossadegh in Iran (1953), the ouster of Manuel Noriega in Panama (1989), the more recent attacks on the sovereignty of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya?

Remember also the support it provided to the savagery of tyrants like Pinochet and Somoza? But it did all this 'legally' — building consensus, obtaining approval of its own Congress and the United Nations — in order to maintain the fig leaf cover of a rules-based order.