Greenland and Iran next for ‘imperial highness’ Trump: Jeffrey Sachs

In the first year of his second term, ‘peace president’ Donald Trump bragged about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but also authorised a series of air strikes, justifying them as expanding peace through strength.

He had begun his second term as US president by declaring that his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier”. However, since taking office in January 2025, Trump is reported to have overseen at least 626 air strikes, according to data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, reported Military Times. His predecessor, former President Joe Biden, was reported to have authorised a total of 555 strikes in his four-year term.

In 2025, the United States carried out targeted attacks in Somalia from February onwards, aimed at degrading the ability of the Islamic State (IS) to conduct attacks. A targeted attack in Iraq in March killed second-highest ranking ISIS leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al Rifa.

From March to May, the US bombed Houthi command posts in Yemen until a ceasefire was announced. In the most audacious attack in violation of international law, the US deployed B-2 stealth bombers in June to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities buried deep underground.

Beginning September 2025, the US military carried out a sustained campaign of maritime strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, designed to dismantle alleged powerful drug cartels and stop the flow of Venezuelan narcotics into the United States. Over 100 people were officially killed in attacks on vessels allegedly carrying drugs.