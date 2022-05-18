Apple lets employees work remotely as Covid again surges in US

Apple has once again delayed its full return-to-office policy while maintaining two days a week at the workplace for the time being amid the fresh surge in Covid infections in the US.



According to The Verge, the tech giant has told workers in an internal memo that "we are extending the phase-in period of the pilot and maintaining two days a week in the office for the time being".



Those who are in the current two-day-per-week pilot will have the option to once again work remotely if they feel uncomfortable coming to work.