New York City lifts Covid-19 alert level to 'high'

Even though there is only one step away to reach the highest Covid-19 alert level, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday, "We're not at the point of mandating masks."



The seven-day average percentage of positive Covid-19 test results rose to 5.18 per cent in New York City on Monday, still the lowest among 10 regions in New York state, according to data issued by the state on Tuesday.



Daily new Covid-19 cases in the US have been on the rise since early April, and the death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 1 million in the country.