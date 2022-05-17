N.Korean military mobilised for drug supply amid Covid outbreak

North Korea reported six additional deaths on Tuesday amid an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, as it deployed its military to supply medicine to pharmacies in Pyongyang.



According to the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, over 269,510 people showed symptoms of fever and six deaths were reported, raising the total number of fatalities to 56 amid the outbreak, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



The North has stepped up efforts to immediately fix "deviations" in the supply of medicine and mobilised its military to stabilise the supply of medicine in its capital city as ordered by leader Kim Jong-un earlier this week, Yonhap News Agency quoted KCNA as saying.