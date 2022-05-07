N.Korea could stage nuke test this month: US State Dept

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the country will continue to advance its nuclear capabilities and also use them to pre-emptively mitigate aggression against the country if necessary.



"We have shared this information with allies and partners and will continue closely coordinating with them as well," said Porter.



"We will also build on this close coordination when the president travels to the Republic of Korea and Japan later this month to strengthen our alliances and demonstrate that our commitment to their security is ironclad," she added, referring to South Korea by its official name.



President Joe Biden is set to visit Seoul and Tokyo from May 20-24, his first trip to Asia since taking office in January last year.