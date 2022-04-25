N.Korea yet to stage military parade to mark key anniversary

North Korea is yet to stage a military parade that is widely expected to take place in Pyongyang to mark a key national anniversary this week, an informed source said on Monday.



Many had predicted the opening of the parade on Sunday midnight on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) that falls on the day, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.