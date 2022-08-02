Apple lifts mask mandate for most of its corporate employees

Employees at Apple's corporate offices will now have the option of wearing a face mask or not while at work as the tech giant is dropping its mask mandates for corporate employees at "most locations".



The move comes even as the US is recording a surge in the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of Covid-19, citing an internal e-mail from the Covid-19 response team, The Verge reported.



"We are writing to share an update to our current protocols. In light of current circumstances, wearing a face mask will no longer be required in most locations. As always, please check Welcome Forward regularly for specific requirements for your site, including those from local health authorities, or any site you may visit," the e-mail reads.