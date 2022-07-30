Apple plans to test new App Store ad placements

"Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business," the tech giant was quoted as saying.



"Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation -- they will only contain content from apps' approved App Store product pages and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards," it added.



The report mentioned that it is not clear exactly when the new ad placements will roll out, but Apple said that it will begin testing the slots soon.



Previously, there were only two ad spots available on the App Store -- and they both appeared only when users searched for new apps.