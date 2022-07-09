Apple's music recognition feature can now sync its history with 'Shazam'

For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app is designed to listen to music that's playing, providing a song title and artist for identification purposes.



Apple's iPhones and iPads feature built-in Shazam integration with or without the app installed, available through the music recognition button in Control Center, and by asking Siri to identify a song that's playing.



As per the report, previously it was believed that the sync feature between music recognition in Control Center and the Shazam app was limited to devices running the iOS 16 developer beta, but Shazam has now rolled out the feature to the current app for devices running on iOS 15.