Apple working on hardware subscription service for iPhones, iPads

Apple is reportedly working on a hardware subscription service that lets you buy not just iPhones but iPads too in monthly payments.



It would be different than the iPhone Upgrade programme that lets you pay for the iPhone in 24 monthly installments.



Under that programme, the device is yours once you have paid for it in full, reports PhoneArena.



The new hardware subscription service is expected to launch by the end of 2022 or in 2023. The programme would differ to a normal mobile phone plan in that it would not be the price of the hardware split across 12, 24 or 36 months.