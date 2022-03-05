Apple Maps now displays Crimea as part of Ukraine outside Russia

Apple has also taken down Sputnik and RT News from the App Store and disabled some Apple Pay services in the country.



"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," according to the company.



"We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace," it had said in a statement.