Apple's attempt to block iPhone app store monopoly class action rejected by US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court has thwarted Apple's latest effort to prevent a class action lawsuit accusing it of monopolizing the market for iPhone apps.

According to a Reuters report, published by the Hindu online, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined Apple's request for a pretrial appeal after a California federal judge had allowed consumers to pursue billions of dollars in alleged damages.

In February, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers certified a class of consumers who have spent $10 or more on Apple apps or in-app purchases since 2008. Originally filed in 2011, the lawsuit alleges that Apple violated U.S. antitrust law by imposing strict controls on how customers download apps, thereby keeping prices artificially high for tens of millions of users.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the recent decision. The appeals court panel denied Apple's appeal without a hearing, solidifying the lawsuit's progress towards a potential trial.