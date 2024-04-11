Apple warns users about ‘mercenary spyware’ in 92 nations, including India

Tech giant Apple on Thursday, 11 April sent threat notifications to select users in 92 countries, including some in India, who may have been targeted using ‘mercenary spyware’ like Pegasus from the NSO Group.

Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and they evolve over time.

According to an Apple support document, it relies solely on internal threat-Intelligence information and investigations to detect such attacks.

The company, however, did not officially comment on threat notifications being sent to targeted users.

Since 2021, the company has sent threat notifications multiple times a year as it detected these attacks, and to date, “we have notified users in over 150 countries in total,” according to the company’s support document.