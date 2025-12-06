Arab, Muslim nations decry Israel’s ‘exit-only’ Rafah plan as a blow to Gaza’s lifeline
Ministers call the plan a blatant breach of Israel’s obligations under the US-led peace framework, which requires the crossing to operate in both directions
Gaza’s key mediators — Egypt and Qatar — joined six other Muslim-majority nations on Saturday in sounding a dire warning over Israel’s declared intention to reopen the Rafah crossing only as an exit route, a move they say would sever Gaza’s lifeline, bar humanitarian relief, and reduce the gateway to a one-way corridor of displacement, the Al Jazeera reported.
Their joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UAE, carried the weight of diplomatic alarm. It condemned Israel’s military notice — delivered through the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) — announcing that Rafah would soon open “exclusively” for Palestinians to leave Gaza, subject to Israeli security approval and coordination with Cairo.
According to the Al Jazeera, The ministers called the plan a blatant breach of Israel’s obligations under the US-led peace framework, which requires the crossing to operate in both directions. They also denounced any move that would facilitate or normalise the displacement of Palestinians, insisting that no country in the region would permit such an outcome.
Their message came as Israel’s devastating war continued with relentless pace, with hundreds of alleged ceasefire violations reported in recent weeks and the Rafah gateway remaining largely sealed since early in the conflict. Despite the ceasefire terms, Israel has delayed the full reopening of the crossing for aid and medical evacuations, citing unresolved issues over the return of captive bodies and the need for Egyptian coordination.
The ministers reaffirmed their support for President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which envisions a technocratic Palestinian government backed by an international stabilisation force overseen by a “Board of Peace”. They urged its implementation “without delay or obstruction”, emphasising the need to restore the Palestinian Authority’s full governance responsibilities in Gaza.
Their communique echoed a longstanding regional demand: a return to a political horizon centred on a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 borders — Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as its capital.
As Washington shepherds its stabilisation plan through the international arena, several Arab and Muslim nations have signalled readiness to contribute troops to the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF), provided Palestinian self-determination is clearly guaranteed. Their stance helped push more explicit language into last month’s UN Security Council resolution, despite Israeli efforts to block it.
Together, the eight nations’ message was unmistakable: Rafah must not become a one-way gate out of Gaza — and Gaza itself must not be written out of Palestine.