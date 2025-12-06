Arab, Muslim nations decry Israel’s ‘exit-only’ Rafah plan as a blow to Gaza’s lifeline

Gaza’s key mediators — Egypt and Qatar — joined six other Muslim-majority nations on Saturday in sounding a dire warning over Israel’s declared intention to reopen the Rafah crossing only as an exit route, a move they say would sever Gaza’s lifeline, bar humanitarian relief, and reduce the gateway to a one-way corridor of displacement, the Al Jazeera reported.

Their joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UAE, carried the weight of diplomatic alarm. It condemned Israel’s military notice — delivered through the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) — announcing that Rafah would soon open “exclusively” for Palestinians to leave Gaza, subject to Israeli security approval and coordination with Cairo.

According to the Al Jazeera, The ministers called the plan a blatant breach of Israel’s obligations under the US-led peace framework, which requires the crossing to operate in both directions. They also denounced any move that would facilitate or normalise the displacement of Palestinians, insisting that no country in the region would permit such an outcome.