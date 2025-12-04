Israel kills seven in Gaza, says Rafah crossing to partly reopen

Israel’s military has taken seven Palestinian lives — including those of two young children — in new strikes that swept across Gaza, even as it proclaims plans to reopen the Rafah crossing only as a narrow passage for those seeking to flee the battered enclave, the Al Jazeera reported.

The latest deaths, marking yet another breach of the fragile, US-brokered ceasefire, came shortly after the Israeli army claimed Hamas fighters had attacked and wounded four soldiers in southern Rafah, near Gaza’s border with Egypt.

In the north, two Palestinians were shot dead in Gaza City’s battered Zeitoun neighbourhood. Farther south, in the coastal expanse of al-Mawasi — once a refuge for displaced families — five more were killed when Israeli strikes tore through the tented settlement. The attack sparked a fierce blaze, swallowing clusters of tents in flames and smoke, the Al Jazeera reported.

“Five citizens, including two children, killed and others injured, some seriously, as a result of an Israeli missile strike,” Mahmoud Basal of Gaza’s civil defence told Al Jazeera.

At the Kuwaiti Hospital, doctors confirmed the slain children were just eight and ten years old. More than 30 others were wounded — several with severe burns, their bodies charred by the firestorm.

Hamas condemned the strike as a “war crime”, accusing Israel of shredding the ceasefire terms and urging mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and the United States — to rein in the Israeli military. Gaza’s authorities say Israel has violated the truce at least 591 times since it began on 10 October, killing 360 Palestinians and wounding nearly a thousand more.