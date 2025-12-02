Israeli forces escalate demolitions, destruction in and around Gaza City
The sounds of collapsing buildings mix with gunfire as army vehicles fire east of Bureij refugee camp, leaving communities in fear and chaos
A grim pall hangs over Gaza City as Israeli forces continue their relentless campaign of demolition and destruction, targeting residential buildings behind the so-called yellow line in the city’s eastern quarters, the Al Jazeera reported.
The echoes of collapsing structures mingle with the staccato of gunfire as army vehicles open fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving communities in fear and chaos.
Tragedy has also struck the occupied West Bank, where at least one child has been killed by Israeli fire in Hebron. Israeli forces stormed the vicinity of three hospitals in the city following a suspected car-ramming attack, adding to the mounting sense of insecurity among civilians, the Al Jazeera reported.
Since October 2023, the humanitarian toll has been staggering. In Gaza alone, at least 70,100 Palestinians have been killed and 170,965 wounded, a sobering testament to the unyielding violence that continues to engulf the region. On the other side, 1,139 people in Israel lost their lives during the 7 October 2023 attacks, with roughly 200 taken captive, underscoring the enduring cycle of conflict.
As smoke rises from shattered neighborhoods and sirens wail across the Strip, the human cost of this protracted struggle becomes ever more visible. Families mourn lost loved ones while the wounded seek shelter, caught in the relentless tide of a war that shows no signs of abating, , the Al Jazeera reported.
The international community watches anxiously, as each passing day deepens the scars of a conflict that has reshaped the lives of millions and left a region yearning for peace that remains elusive.