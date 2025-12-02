Israeli forces escalate demolitions, destruction in and around Gaza City

A grim pall hangs over Gaza City as Israeli forces continue their relentless campaign of demolition and destruction, targeting residential buildings behind the so-called yellow line in the city’s eastern quarters, the Al Jazeera reported.

The echoes of collapsing structures mingle with the staccato of gunfire as army vehicles open fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving communities in fear and chaos.

Tragedy has also struck the occupied West Bank, where at least one child has been killed by Israeli fire in Hebron. Israeli forces stormed the vicinity of three hospitals in the city following a suspected car-ramming attack, adding to the mounting sense of insecurity among civilians, the Al Jazeera reported.