Gaza death toll tops 70,000 as Israeli strikes continue despite truce agreement

The death toll in Gaza has surged beyond a haunting 70,000, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, as Israeli strikes continued to reverberate through the shattered enclave, defying a US-brokered ceasefire that was meant to still the guns only weeks ago, the Al Jazeera reported.

The figures, stark and staggering, mark one of the darkest chapters since the war erupted on 7 October 2023, with more than 170,900 people wounded amid the relentless bombardment.

Even under the fragile shadow of the truce, the sounds of war echoed across Gaza’s devastated landscape. In Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, medics reported that two young brothers — Juma and Fadi Tamer Abu Assi — succumbed to injuries inflicted by an Israeli drone strike.

Witnesses said a bomb was dropped near al-Farabi School as civilians moved through the area, which lies beyond the so-called Yellow Line demarcating Israeli redeployment under the ceasefire terms. The boys were rushed to Nasser Medical Complex, where doctors could do nothing more than pronounce their deaths, the Al Jazeera reported.