In Gaza, while you weren’t looking…

The attention of the world has shifted from Gaza, but for Palestinians the situation is more or less unchanged — the savagery of the Israeli pounding may have abated but the ‘truce’ has brought no real peace. While the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is being heralded in diplomatic circles as a new beginning, for Palestinians, the so-called ‘transition’ phase is just a quieter phase of occupation, blockade and violence.

When the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October, and there was a let-up in the big strikes and demolitions, there was a deceptive sense of relief. On 24 November, a group of UN experts, monitoring the situation in Gaza, documented at least 393 violations by Israeli forces during the ceasefire, in which 339 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 70 children. They described these violations as blatant breaches of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is still dire. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that only two of six crossings are open, and the flow of aid trucks is far below the agreed target of 600 a day.

In the West Bank, which the peace plan barely addresses, the situation is no less alarming. Access restrictions, settler violence and military incursions have increased dramatically. Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced in the West Bank since October 2023, and humanitarian aid workers report hundreds of incidents of being held, interrogated or blocked by Israeli forces.

The joint UN–World Bank–EU Interim Needs Assessment estimates that Gaza’s economy contracted by 83 per cent in 2024, and while the West Bank did somewhat better, it still saw a 16 per cent contraction and a sharp spike in unemployment.